Brianne Randall-Gay

On Tuesday morning, Merdian Township will release an 88-page independent investigative report into the police department's dismissal of abuse of Brianne…
Meridian Township supervisor Ronald Styka discussed the community's future on the March 11, 2019, edition of Monday with the Mayor. He talked about new…
Authorities in a Michigan community have hired someone to examine a 2004 investigation that failed to spur charges against now-imprisoned gymnastics…
A Lansing area police department that says it mishandled a complaint against Larry Nassar has reviewed 17 years of sexual assault complaints. Nassar is…
Later this month, one of the survivors of sexual abuse by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar will return to mid-Michigan. She will help the same community…
Current State - the latest on the arrest of an MSU dean; a talk with one of Larry Nassar's survivors and her plans to help Meridian Township; Bridge…
A woman whose complaint about sports doctor Larry Nassar was dismissed by police in Michigan's Meridian Township has been hired by the same community to…
The Meridian Township police department missed an opportunity to pursue criminal charges in 2004 against Larry Nassar and will publicly apologize to the…