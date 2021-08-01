-
The Open; British Open; Jordan Spieth; New Face Of Golf; Big Ten Media Days; Mark Dantonio; Kyrie Irving; LeBron James; Weekend Winners.Jordan Spieth…
-
British Open, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, Detroit Tigers, Michael Fulmer, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Denzel Valentine, NBA Summer League, and Weekend…
-
The British Open, The NCAA Investigates UNC, Tigers Fall Below .500, Lansing United and Weekend Winners.After a busy weekend on the golf course, Al and…
-
Plaxico Burress Comments on Nick Saban, College Athletes in Video Games, the British Open and Reflection Friday.Al reopens the tab on Nick Saban and Isaac…
-
Matt Ludtke fills in for Al on his final show, as Matt heads to San Francisco. To start, Alex and Matt debate the potential trade of Kevin Love and Andrew…