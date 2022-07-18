© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Mcllroy lets Claret Jug slip away; MSU players at NBA Summer League; Thorne and Reed named to Maxwell Award watch list | Current Sports | July 18, 2022

Published July 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
Rory_.png
Creative Commons
/

Cameron Smith shot a 64 to stun the field and take home 'The Open' championship on Sunday.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the 150th running of 'The Open', which saw Cameron Smith upset Rory Mcllroy on Sunday. The eight year major-less drought will continue for Mcllroy, but he was in good spirits after the round. Also, we bring to you a recap on how a few former MSU men's basketball players faired in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, including Cassius Winston, Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., and more! And MSU football players Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed make the Maxwell Award watch list!

Episode 1993

