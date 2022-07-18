Mcllroy lets Claret Jug slip away; MSU players at NBA Summer League; Thorne and Reed named to Maxwell Award watch list | Current Sports | July 18, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the 150th running of 'The Open', which saw Cameron Smith upset Rory Mcllroy on Sunday. The eight year major-less drought will continue for Mcllroy, but he was in good spirits after the round. Also, we bring to you a recap on how a few former MSU men's basketball players faired in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, including Cassius Winston, Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr., and more! And MSU football players Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed make the Maxwell Award watch list!

Episode 1993