-
A federal lawsuit says a suburban Detroit school district mishandled numerous complaints from a teenage girl who eventually tried to kill herself to…
-
University of Michigan policies prohibiting harassment and bullying on campus are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, the Justice Department said…
-
The Michigan House has approved legislation making cyberbullying a crime.Lawmakers voted 91-17 Thursday on the measure that now heads to the Senate. It…
-
A new report from Wayne State University suggests bullying is prevalent in Michigan schools, despite state mandated efforts. State Board of Education…
-
Death in IndyCar Racing, Making IndyCar Safer, Fan Safety in Baseball, Anthony Ianni, Madre London and the MSU Depth Chart.First and foremost, the team at…
-
Backyard Basketball, Detroit Lions Preseason, Ed Davis Alternatives, Marvelous Marc, and Reflection Friday.Rejoice, football is back. Hear top-rate…
-
Mon. Apr. 6 - 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | A beautifully cinematic, character-driven documentary, Bully puts a human face on the devastating impacts of the most…
-
During the month of March WKAR held a community forum to address bullying behaviors, current policy and law, and the positive impact of student…
-
Today on Current State: the "Pure Michigan Waste" campaign; a review of Dave Eggers' "The Circle"; an American Indian Tribe and the wolf hunt in Michigan;…
-
Friday night at the Wharton Center, a one-woman show examines aspects of bullying and teenage relationships. “The Shape of a Girl” is a play by Joan…