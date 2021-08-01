-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is announcing its biggest-ever project. The utility will build a new natural gas plant in Delta Township. At a price…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has started work on a new project. The utility will build a seven-mile electricity transmission line designed to…
-
Around 5,500 customers of the Lansing Board of Water and Light still were without electricity mid-afternoon on Thursday after high winds the day before…
-
UPDATE: With powerful winds knocking down trees and power lines on Wednesday, Michigan utilities are working to restore service. A month ago, Kevin Lavery…
-
Today on Current State: the legal status of child migrants; former NPR reporter Mike Pesca on new gig; Lansing City Council president on BWL rate hike;…
-
The discussion over reforms to the Lansing Board of Water and Light has continued in recent days. One topic up for debate is whether or not to extend the…
-
There are many expecting parents around Mid-Michigan, but few will produce offspring as rare as Eckert and Viper’s. The peregrine falcons are waiting for…
-
It’s become clearer how Lansing’s publicly-owned utility, the Board of Water and Light, failed its customers following last December’s ice storm. A…
-
The Community Review Team, charged with analyzing the actions of the Lansing Board of Water and Light in the wake of the historic Dec 21 ice storm, held…