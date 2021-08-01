-
Despite the challenges of training and competing during a pandemic, DeWitt put together an 11-0 season and a strong showing at states.Senior divers Elise…
-
The Trojans won a lot of games and titles, doing it with a young roster. EAST LANSING, Mich. – After falling short in the Division I Class A state…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYeCQOxoNMA">The defense of the East Lansing Trojans held the Haslett Vikings off all game. An early touchdown by the…
-
LANSING, Mich. -- The East Lansing Trojans and nail-biting victories go together like peanut butter and jelly. It was two weeks ago that the Trojans…
-
With less than a minute to play and Holt driving inside the East Lansing 20-yard line, Darryck Walker sealed the 14-9 win for East Lansing with his second…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. —Aazh Nye has moved around a lot in her brief high school career. She is just a junior, but she has yet to attend the same high school…
-
HOLT—Upon entering the Holt High School gymnasium, it’s clear that something special is happening. It’s that time of year where basketball season is just…
-
Detroit Pistons Voided Trade, Donatas Montejunas, Marcus Thorton, Michigan State-Ohio State Preview, Steve Finamore, and Tickled Tuesday.On today's show,…
-
LANSING--- Lansing Everett’s gym echoes with the sound of sneakers squeaking across the hardwood. The energy level was high, matching a fresh team, not…
-
Al Martin interviews the head coach of the Waverly girls basketball team, TJ Hawkins, after their win over Okemos in the district tournament on Monday…