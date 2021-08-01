campus sexual assault

-
Michigan State University trustees heard criticism today from sexual assault survivors and their families over MSU’s decision not to hand over 6,000…
-
There’s been a guilty plea in connection with fraudulent claims to a fund set up by Michigan State University for the treatment of sexual assault…
-
The newest Michigan State University trustee says she will personally review documents that have been withheld from investigators probing the Larry Nassar…
-
Almost two-thirds of female undergraduates at Michigan State University say they were sexually harassed in the 2018 academic year. That’s according to an…
-
New Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. is scheduling meetings with sexual abuse survivors. MSU’s Relationship Violence and Sexual…
-
UPDATED at 12:30 p.m.: A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar to serve…
-
Michigan State University is hosting a conference to train more than 100 police and prosecutors from around the Midwest on ways to improve sexual assault…
-
A decision on whether former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon will stand trial is on hold for at least two months. Eaton County Judge…
-
A former Michigan State University student argues his rights were violated when he was not allowed to directly question the woman who accused him of…
-
A U.S. Education report is blasting Michigan State University's handling of sexual assaults related to the investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor…