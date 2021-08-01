-
A state lawmaker says she felt “forced” by the Speaker of the House to remove a gun free zone sign from her state House office. Democratic State…
-
UPDATED Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is closing state government for the third day this week due to winter weather, saying the…
-
Heavy snow has led to the closure of Michigan's state government, including the Capitol building and legislative offices. They're due to reopen…
-
An electrical failure that led to sparking and smoke in a closet has closed Michigan's Capitol building for the day.Capitol facilities director Robert…
-
The grounds at Michigan's Capitol will be under construction for the next two years as part of $70 million in improvements to its mechanical and…
-
Thursday night, a crowd will gather at the steps of the Michigan State Capitol Building. They won’t be there to hear a political stump speech though, it…
-
House OKs $39.5 billion general budget plan. The Republican-led Michigan House has approved a $39.5 billion general budget that would spend hundreds of…
-
Anti-Sharia law bill introduced in Michigan HouseLegislation that would restrict state courts from enforcing foreign laws has been introduced in…
-
Along with two other U.S. capitals, Lansing will receive Green Design Assistance from the EPA. The project the city plans to develop under the Greening…
-
Police say they’ve zeroed-in on the person who defaced the state Capitol building last week with spray paint. Investigators aren’t releasing any…