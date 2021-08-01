-
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says she will not accept endorsements or contributions to her campaign for reelection from police unions.About 40…
-
Employees in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office must now respect the preferred name and gender of a victim or a witness as part of a new policy from…
-
The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office will soon add a new investigator to review untested sexual assault kits. Some of the kits are part of cases that…
-
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon joined nearly three dozen prosecutors and law enforcement leaders across the country today to challenge the Trump…
-
MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell "interfered" with the sexual assault investigation that has since resulted in the charging of three football players…
-
Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon joins "Current Sports with Al Martin" to discuss her decision to authorize sexual assault charges against Josh King,…
-
Michigan State Football Sexual Assault Charges; Donnie Corley; Demetric Vance; Josh King; Carol Siemon; Cliff Woodards.News from the past 24 hours…