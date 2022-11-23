Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announces retirement

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced Wednesday she will retire at the end of the year. She has held the position since 2017.

Siemon, who is 66-years-old, says in a release that after months of careful consideration she’s moving on to the next stage of her life. She sent Chief Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk notice of her retirement this week.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Ingham County's Prosecuting Attorney for these past six years,” Siemon wrote. “I was first appointed to the office in 1983 as an assistant prosecuting attorney, and was then elected to lead the office in 2016. As an assistant and the elected county prosecutor, this has been my home for a cumulative seventeen years.”

Siemon praised her fellow colleagues for their support and for overcoming extraordinary stressors over the past few years.

She also noted the justice system has been “beset with three fundamental crises.” Specifically, Siemon highlighted violence against women, racial disparities and the coronavirus and discussed how her office responded.

Lastly, Siemon thanked the people of Ingham County for the honor of a lifetime.

Her retirement is effective Dec. 31.

