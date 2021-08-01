-
Economists in Michigan say the coronavirus outbreak in China could harm American automakers.The virus originated in the city of Wuhan, a major auto…
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is moving to the summer in 2020.Instead of the traditional January dates, The Detroit Auto Dealers…
The winners of the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards were announced today in Detroit.Sixty vehicles were nominated in…
A giant of the American automotive industry has died. Lee Iacocca was 94. WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks about Iacocca’s legacy with Paul Eisenstein of…
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.The recall covers the Ram 1500…
Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says it will reopen an axle plant in Detroit to convert conventional vehicles so they can drive autonomously.The…
Authorities have released the name of a 79-year-old man who died after accidentally driving his car into a southeastern Michigan river.Marysville Public…
Less than a week after a series of critical tweets from the president over an Ohio plant closure, General Motors is announcing plans to add 400 jobs and…
The North American International Auto Show opens to the public in Detroit on Saturday. This week, WKAR intern Joe Dandron visited the show during press…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says automotive innovation goes hand-in-hand with Michigan’s efforts to fix its roads.“Potholes are neither Republican nor…