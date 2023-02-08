Mid-Michigan automobile manufacturer to invest $16 million in Charlotte EV facility

A mid-Michigan based automobile manufacturing company is investing around $16 million dollars in its Charlotte facilities to ramp up electric vehicle production.

The project is expected to create about 680 new jobs.

The Shyft Group has had its headquarters in Charlotte since 1975. The company is upgrading facilities to produce commercial electric delivery trucks and other vehicles. A news release states the company will be able to produce up to 3,000 EVs a year at the location.

Shyft is collaborating with multiple local and state organizations to make the financial commitment.

Dillon Rush is the director of business attraction with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). He said Shyft could have chosen to invest its resources around the world, but LEAP worked with its partners to convince the company to select the Capital Region for the funds.

Rush added limited relief from taxes and additional funding for job creation made the site an appealing choice for Shyft. He said the effort will have a positive impact on the community by generating revenue for local services and businesses.

“Dive down into the day-to-day people perspective and think about the $16 million investment and the hundreds of jobs,” Rush said.

The investment is one of several efforts to boost electric vehicle manufacturing in Michigan and in the Capital Region. An EV battery plant for General Motors vehicles began construction in Delta Township last fall.

Part of the state's support for the investment came through a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. In a press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said The Shyft Group investment will contribute to economic growth "and help us continue leading the future of mobility and advanced manufacturing."

Rush said the investment puts the state in a good position for the future.

“This project is another indicator of our electric vehicle ecosystem expanding here in Michigan and, of course, in the Capital Region," Rush said. "We have manufacturing prowess that's second to none in the country.”