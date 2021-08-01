-
The global sports world has essentially gone quiet due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But when sports resume, Michigan’s sports gamblers will have a slew of…
Wagering on the NCAA men's tournament is a multi-billion dollar business each year, and increasingly, becoming legal.EAST LANSING, Mich. – The NCAA men’s…
Current Sports host Al Martin invites beat reporter Natalie Kerwin to the studio, discussing her latest piece that details the amount of money that flows…
Bills that have cleared an initial legislative hurdle would legalize online gambling in Michigan and start the process toward possibly also allowing…
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Congress acted within its authority when it ended a lawsuit that began over a Native American tribe's Michigan…
Supreme Court justices had tough questions Tuesday for a lawyer representing a Michigan man suing over a Native American tribe's casino, with justices…
Yesterday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overturned a federal district judge’s ruling to grant the state an injunction that halted the…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a Michigan case with potential repercussions for other states as well. It involves Indian tribal…
The United States Supreme Court recently agreed to hear the arguments for what kind of authority the state has over a Native American casino located in…
Michigan’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to block plans for a casino in Lansing.The Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians announced plans in…