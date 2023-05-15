LISTEN: Sports wagering slows down for summer

EAST LANSING, Mich. – May, June, July, and August are the lowest months that online bettors will place wagers on sporting events. The mindset of bettors during these months are typically associated with the options to bet on during the summer season.

The betting options during those months consist of MLB, NHL playoffs, NBA playoffs, horse racing, golf, USFL, WNBA, and UFC. With the playoffs for the NHL and NBA ending in late June, it doesn’t leave a lot of options for gamblers to choose from.

The length of a Major League Baseball season can make it tricky for bettors to correctly predict a game. Though it may be difficult, going to a ballgame and placing a wager is considered by some bettors to be the best part.

The warm weather keeping people off of their phones makes some want to bet less. Along with the selection of sports to bet on are all reasons that it’s much less popular to place wagers during the months of June, July, and August.

WKAR Current Sports checked out the world of sports gambling during the months of June, July, and August.