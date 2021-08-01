-
American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez would have turned 92-years-old on Sunday. Lansing residents are honoring the activist who…
-
A former director of the Michigan Hispanic/Latino Commission has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing nearly $86,000 that was set aside…
-
A former director of the Michigan Hispanic/Latino Commission faces up to 15 years in prison for stealing money planned for a statue in Lansing to honor…
-
A documentary highlighting the life of civil rights icon Dolores Huerta premieres tomorrow on WKAR-TV. During a recent visit to East Lansing, WKAR’s Karel…
-
Civil Rights icon Dolores Huerta was in East Lansing Tuesday as part of Michigan State University’s eighth annual César E. Chávez Commemorative…
-
Lansing officials have planned a ceremonial unveiling of signs reflecting the renaming of a section of roadway for civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.New…
-
The Lansing City Council has voted to change the name of a portion of Grand River Avenue to César E. Chávez Avenue. WKAR's Karel Vega has more.The Lansing…
-
Dozens of people gathered at the Capitol Monday afternoon to rally for renaming a stretch of Grand River Avenue after the activist Cesar Chavez.Rudy Reyes…
-
A Lansing area group working to rename part of Grand River Avenue after civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is organizing a rally Monday at the State…
-
A Lansing area group is working to rename sections of Grand River Avenue after a famous civil rights activist. WKAR’s Karel Vega has more.The Lansing for…