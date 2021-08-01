-
Smith, who stands 6-foot-8 at age 13, is turning heads with his height and play.Athletes find their calling at various points in their life. Some realize…
-
Senior Sarra Guggemos earns All-State honors; while juniors Michael Benivegna and Mitchell Forsberg place well in first finals appearances.OKEMOS, Mich. –…
-
The 10-year contract of Patrick Mahomes, which is now the biggest contract in sports history; Why the contract is important for Black quarterbacks; The…
-
Player profile on one of the most dynamic athletes at Okemos High School. OKEMOS, Mich. - Alma Cooper, a senior at Okemos High School, already has built a…
-
Thomas, who holds a 3.99 GPA, is also a DI hoops prospect. OKEMOS, Mich. - Evan Thomas, an Okemos High School senior excels in two important categories in…
-
Okemos High School athletic director Ira Childress has a new gig in the Miami area. Childress reflects on his time at OHS.Okemos High School athletic…
-
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
-
The junior, who is one of the best prep forwards in the country, is looking for the right college program after de-committing from Michigan State.OKEMOS,…
-
Rocky Shaft, who has guided the Rams to 37 titles, never takes credit – all wins belong to his generations of wrestlers.HOLT, Mich. – Holt High School’s…
-
The Chieftains Look to be in State Title Contention for Years, Thanks to Many of the State’s Best Prep PlayersOKEMOS, Mich. – A certain level of…