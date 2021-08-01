-
For more than a decade, proficiency skills among elementary students have been in steep decline, particularly in reading. The 2018 Michigan Kids Count…
-
Michigan's child poverty rate decreased to about 21 percent in 2016, but disparities among racial groups remain.The annual Kids Count Profile released…
-
Kathryn Edin, a co-author of the book “$2 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America,” will speak in the WKAR-TV studios on Thursday.Kathryn Edin has…
-
A new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy reveals some striking facts about the well-being on Michigan children. In 2015, more than one in…
-
An annual survey of child poverty in Michigan indicates continuing challenges for kids and families struggling to attain economic security. The 2016 Kids…