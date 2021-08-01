-
An audit of the 2020 presidential election is being conducted by the Lansing City Clerk’s office. The task for Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope’s staff was…
-
Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is in Georgia this week to help the state conduct a hand tally of nearly 5 million ballots. Georgia election workers have…
-
A conservative political organization is suing the cities of Lansing and Flint over the use of grant money for election operations.The Center for Tech and…
-
Elections officials in the Lansing area report that they are mailing out a record number of absentee ballots this year. That’s as early voting by absentee…
-
The city of Lansing has received a grant of more than $440,000 for election-related upgrades.The grant comes from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a…
-
Michigan’s presidential primary is on March 10th, but elections officials are gearing up for early voting.Michigan no longer requires voters to explain…
-
The City of Lansing has finished the first phase of the review and appeal process for medical marijuana provisioning centers approving 20 for operation…
-
School millages are on ballots Tuesday in Mid Michigan, but voters will also serve another purpose besides casting their votes. For many local…
-
Editor's note - we originally incorrectly reported the businesses approved committed hiring close to 15,000 workers. The correct number is close to 1,500…
-
A Referendum Petition aiming to stop Lansing’s Medical Marijuana Ordinance has been determined invalid. WKAR’s Karel Vega reports.A group called Let…