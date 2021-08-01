-
A charter school that caters mainly to African-American students in Lansing is shutting down after nearly a quarter century of instruction. El-Hajj Malik…
Central Michigan has fired gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard after an investigation confirmed he disregarded medical staff in addressing athlete…
Central Michigan University is moving forward on the first part of a $76 million campus housing improvement project.The Mount Pleasant school's Board of…
Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference this morning at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio puts a lid on…
A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University has been transferred to jail from a hospital.Records show that James…
A 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents inside a Central Michigan University dorm room will make his first court appearance.James Eric Davis…
Police had multiple interactions with James Davis Jr., in the hours leading up to him allegedly shooting and killing his parents on the campus of Central…
A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory before running from campus was apprehended early…