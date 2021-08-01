-
Holiday Bowl; Mark Dantonio; College Football Recruiting; Detroit Pistons; Katie Cook; Reginald Hardwick; Megan WilliamsAhh, December. Snow, Christmas,…
-
Signing Day; Michigan State Recruiting Class; University of Michigan Signing with the Stars; Alexandra Illitch; Larry Nassar.On today's "Current Sports…
-
Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, Michigan Football, College Football Recruiting, Rashad Weaver, Mike Griffith, Connor Cook, and Michigan State…
-
Today, on WKAR's Current Sports, Al and Alex have a back-and-forth about the importance of recruiting with Signing Day looming. Johnny Manziel is finally…