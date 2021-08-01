-
MSU Opera Theater Director Melanie Helton discusses their pairing of one-act Operas opening this week with WKAR's Jamie Paisley.Under the direction of…
-
Wed., Nov. 1 at 8pm on 90.5 FM or LISTEN HERE NOW | Dr. James Niblock, composer, chairman and professor emeritus of the then MSU Department of Music,…
-
A concert preview of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly, Music of the Holocaust” from the MSU College of Music.Musical selections of "Terezin," "The…
-
The Spartan Marching Band has a new director. Meet the new guy behind the baton who will lead 300 Spartan musicians: David Thornton during what has turned…
-
Usually, when you go to a concert, the musicians want your eyes on them. But when you go to MSU’s Abrams Planetarium this Thursday, the members of Corna…
-
It is currently ranked as the 8th most performed opera in the world, according to operabase.com and this week, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro walks down…
-
During Black History Month, WKAR explores issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with African-American…
-
Tuesday night, January 31st, the MSU Wind Symphony presents a concert of American composers at the Wharton Center. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with the man…
-
Two American pieces anchor the MSU Wind Symphony's January 31st concert at the Wharton Center, Aaron Copland's 'Lincoln Portrait' and David Del Tredici's…
-
New MSU College of Music Artist-Faculty member Margarita Shevchenko is intricately linked to the works of Frederick Chopin. But in her Absolute Chamber…