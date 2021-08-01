-
Fri. Apr. 9 at 8:30pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 or STREAM starting at 1pm | Future journalists join Tim Skubick for a special edition of Off the Record.Three…
-
ATSC 3.0 Technology Combines Broadcast and Broadband, Expanding Potential for Education, Mobility, Emergency Alert Systems, Telemedicine and MoreEAST…
-
The Great American Read campaign is in full force this summer and the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences is…
-
Michigan State University and WKAR have received a license from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, to launch an experimental Next Generation…
-
More than 1,000 Lansing School District kindergartners now have a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad! The final deliveries were made on Wednesday, December 20 under…
-
WKAR filmmaker John J. Valadez searches for the remains of a legendary outlaw and reveals a painful and long ignored historical trauma: the lynching of…
-
Gift from Michigan State University Federal Credit Union to support WKAR Family, MSU student experiences. "This is a transformative gift for WKAR," says…
-
WKAR Public Media staff, associates, and their colleagues in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University were honored with five wins at the 2017…
-
Dreaded “fake news” and biased search algorithms are not instrumental in swaying public opinion, according to a Michigan State University…
-
April 7-23 at the MSU Science Festival | Join Curious Crew and others at the 2017 MSU Science Festival!Featuring WKAR and ComArtSci on East Lansing Expo…