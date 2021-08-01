concealed weapons

-
As state lawmakers debate new school safety measures, Michigan’s largest teachers union says most of its members don’t want to be armed in school. The…
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether schools can ban firearms, or if that’s preempted by a state law.As Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta…
The State’s Board of Education can’t decide what to do about recent gun legislation. There are four Democrats and four Republicans on the board. Michigan…
Concealed guns could be carried in schools, churches and other places they’re currently banned under bills adopted Wednesday by the state Senate. Michigan…
Police say a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Lansing school last week was accidental.Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents…
The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate was poised Tuesday to begin passing legislation to let people with extra training carry guns inside churches,…