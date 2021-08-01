conviction

-
A prosecutor urged jurors on Monday to convict a former Michigan state trooper of murder in a Detroit boy's death, saying it defied "common sense" for him…
The Michigan appeals court says adults testifying in court can't be accompanied by a support animal.The court broke new ground in an opinion released…
A Michigan man who spent four decades in prison for the 1975 killing of a woman in Detroit has been released because prosecutors are no longer confident…
Should someone who has served time for a criminal offense be obligated to tell a prospective employer about their criminal history...even if it doesn’t…