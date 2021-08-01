-
The Michigan appeals court says a bank can't be blamed for a crash that occurred when a confused driver went the wrong way in suburban Detroit.Frank Scola…
-
Our media partner WLNS TV reports that the male driver of a car died after colliding with a school bus in Jackson. The crash happened around noon at the…
-
A van and a truck have collided in southeastern Michigan, killing two persons and injuring eight others.Michigan State Police say the crash Friday…
-
Austin Hatch; Michigan Men's Basketball; MSU Men's Basketball; Illinois; Senior Day; NBA All Star Game; Fergie National Anthem Apology On today's "Current…
-
Authorities have released the name of a 45-year-old man who died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.The…
-
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Marquette County on Monday, the county’s first fatal highway crash of the year.Jennifer Jean…