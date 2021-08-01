-
Today on Current State: The local impact of federal budget cuts; climate change in Michigan; Michigan farmers markets; the new dynamics of the Michigan…
-
Automatic cuts to the federal budget, known as sequestration, went into effect last week. If the initial round of $85 billion in cuts to the military and…
-
Climate change is continuing to influence Michigan’s environment. Last March a sudden thaw and freeze devastated the state’s berry crops. While recently,…
-
The Michigan Farmers Market Conference takes place today and tomorrow as part of Agriculture and Natural Resources Week. The growth and expansion of…
-
Last week, Governor Rick Snyder named Macomb County Chief Circuit Judge David Viviano to the Michigan Supreme Court. Viviano replaces former justice Diane…
-
If Mayor Virg Bernero has his way, Janene McIntyre will be Lansing’s next city attorney. She would succeed Brigham Smith, who left for a similar job in…