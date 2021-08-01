-
Today on Current State: The latest setback to the Lansing casino deal; Michigan ACLU on "Right to Work" lawsuit; the "Michigan 2020" plan; Neighbors in…
A federal judge has dealt a blow to a Michigan Indian tribe seeking to build a casino in downtown Lansing.U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker has…
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has taken action to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s controversial right-to-work law.In January,…
For this week’s Neighbors in Action segment we feature the Teen After School Center at East Lansing’s All Saints Episcopal Church. The program offers…
On Tuesday, Democratic senate leaders reintroduced their “Michigan 2020” plan which proposes to guarantee college tuition for all Michigan high school…
This Friday, musician Janis Ian will perform at the Ten Pound Fiddle in East Lansing. In 1967, Ian wrote her first hit song, "Society’s Child," which was…
It’s no secret that the Chinese student population has exploded at Michigan State over the last few years. And with that, there has been some friction,…