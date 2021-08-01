-
Today on Current State: Gay marriage in Michigan; a debate on the merits of "Common Core" education; MSU men's basketball with the Detroit Free Press' Joe…
A federal judge in Detroit postponed his ruling on gay marriage in Michigan to wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, which will likely come out in June.…
Since 2010, Michigan and most other states have been moving toward what are called "Common Core" state standards. It’s a movement that aims to create…
Detroit Free Press sportswriter Joe Rexrode joins us every Monday and Friday to discuss what's happening in the sports world -- from Michigan State to…
Every budding author dreams of seeing their name in print. The book publishing world can be a tough nut to crack, however, as many a rejected writer has…
New York’s Carnegie Hall has launched a new initiative to bring an orchestra of young American musicians to the world stage. The newly-formed National…
The Michigan State hockey team finished in last place this season. Their 12th place finish puts them in the position to play 6th-seeded Alaska in…