Today on Current State: Republican State Rep. Al Pscholka on the proposed state revenue cuts to universities; the future of the U.S. nuclear arsenal;…
Yesterday the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee proposed a plan that would cut state revenue to universities that approve new long-term…
The United States is the premier nuclear power in the world. But the geopolitical landscape has radically transformed since the height of the Cold War.…
The Lansing chapter of Habitat for Humanity plans to build four new houses this year and rehab two. For this week’s Neighbors in Action segment, Denise…
Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum is opening a new exhibit on Friday. It’s called "Pattern: Follow the Rules." For Curator of Contemporary Art…
Meteorologist Andy Provenzano spoke with WKAR's Peter Whorf about the first days of spring 2013 and a look at the weeks to come. Their conversation began…
Today's public poetry announcement features David Clauson reading the "Morning at the Great Pond." The poem is by Mary Oliver. Current State's Public…