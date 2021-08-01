-
Today on Current State: Rally urges more state dollars for early childhood education; a new documentary about ice and the Great Lakes region; MSU student…
A few thousand supporters of early childhood education are gathering at the State Capitol today. Participants in the annual "Star Power" rally will…
The Great Lakes formed thousands of years ago when a glacier moved across the region and melted. The film "Project:Ice" depicts the important role ice…
In 2010, the Third Battalion, Fifth Marine regiment deployed to Sangin, Afghanistan. Nicknamed the “Darkhorse Battalion,” the Three-Five was sent to…
Two planned projects In Lansing’s Genesee neighborhood have triggered a forward-looking discussion among residents and business people there. Earlier this…