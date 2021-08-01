-
Today on Current State: dissolving Lansing Township; pianist Sergei Kvitko; Great Lakes governors discuss how to keep Asian Carp at bay; and the history…
A small group of grassroots activists has gotten behind an effort to alter the map in Lansing. It’s established a social media effort specifically to…
For 15 years, Lansing-based Sergei Kvitko has been playing the organ at Lansing’s First Presbyterian Church. He also fills the roles of critically…
No sooner had conferees wrapped up last week’s Mackinac Policy Conference than another gathering formed. For the first time in six years, the Council of…
Last week, the rather startling news broke of a Flint woman who was killed while fighting in Syria. According to Syrian state television, 33-year-old…