-
As a week-long event including nationally-known acts, Lansing’s Common Ground festival occupies a key place on the Lansing area festival calendar. The…
-
BOP (harvey) is one of the Lansing area’s most popular bands ever. After a decade and a half apart, they’re playing together again and will appear at the…
-
This week is the official start of the Muslim holiday Ramadan. While part of the month-long celebration focuses on the reading of the Quran, it is also…
-
If you go boating on the Great Lakes this summer, it might it surprise you to know that deep below you lives a rare species of fish that’s been around…
-
Current State broadcasts live from the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing all this week! Tonight, Leslie Donaldson of the Art Council of Greater…