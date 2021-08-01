-
Today on Current State: a look at how the Affordable Care Act would impact small business owners; Michigan fans remember Elvis Presley; legendary…
Beginning in 2014, much of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) takes effect. The landmark law aims to ensure that U.S. citizens have access to quality…
Elvis Presley will be in Ionia this weekend, at least in spirit. The Michigan Elvis Presley Fan Club has arranged “a concert for the King” with several…
Broadcasting legend George Blaha is the long-lasting television and radio play-by-play voice of the Detroit Pistons. He is also the play-by-play voice of…
The One Book, One Community program encourages MSU students and East Lansing residents to read the same book and then discuss it together. This year’s…
Eighteen years ago this morning brought the sad news of the death of beloved Detroit radio personality J.P. McCarthy. McCarthy ruled the morning radio…