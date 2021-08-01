-
Today on Current State: MSU professor on the conflict in Syria; Detroit’s Water Renaissance series; Right to Work after first Labor Day; Al Jazeera…
More than 100,000 people have been killed and nearly a quarter of Syria’s population has been displaced since the uprising against President Bashar al…
Water attracted early settlers to Detroit and water fueled its growth. Now it’s an important asset to the city’s recovery.Today we continue to explore…
Yesterday was the first Labor Day in Michigan since Right to Work legislation was signed into law.John Beck, associate director of the School of Human…
On August 20th, the TV network known as Current became Al Jazeera America. The network, owned by the government of Qatar, bought Current for about half a…
No Lansing area bar has generated a buzz lately like the HopCat in East Lansing. Lines have been common since its opening just over a week ago at Grove…