-
Today on Current State: the local impact of the government shutdown; a documentary about Michigan craft beers; the All of the Above Hip Hop Academy; and…
-
As we enter the second day of a partial government shutdown, it’s still uncertain just how much impact this will have across the state and locally. One…
-
Michigan has seen tremendous growth in its craft beer industry. That growth is chronicled in the new documentary "The Michigan Beer Film."The film is by…
-
On this week's Neighbors in Action segment we feature the All of the Above Hip Hop Academy. The organization provides youth the opportunity to learn the…
-
WKAR TV’S "QuizBusters" celebrates 25 years on the air this year. Since its premiere, the program has been hosted by Matt Ottinger."Quizbusters" pits…