-
Today on Current State: The U.S. Supreme Court hears a Michigan affirmative action case; Lansing city council candidates Jessica Yorko and Chong-Anna…
-
For the second time in a decade, the Supreme Court of the United States will scrutinize the use of race in admissions policies at Michigan’s public…
-
Today on Current State, we have the first of a series of segments related to the important decisions to be made by voters next month. The focus is on…
-
The emerald ash borer has killed acres of ash trees across Michigan since 2002. However, new research suggest the invasive beetle from Asia may have…