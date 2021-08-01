-
Today on Current State: Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum on gay marriage; state Rep. Andy Schor on year-round schooling; the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame;…
Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriages remains in place. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman chose to hold a trial in February in the case in…
Rep. Andy Schor is in his first term representing Michigan’s 68th House District. The Lansing Democrat recently introduced two bills involving schooling…
Tonight, the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in Lansing will induct six new nominees to its ranks. Two are high-profile women from Lansing.Dr. Paula…
On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazi soldiers ransacked Jewish homes, synagogues and hospitals across Germany and parts of Austria. The event 75 years ago…
Singing legend Johnny Mathis comes to MSU's Wharton Center tonight. His career began at age 19 and has spanned decades’ worth of popular favorites.He’s…