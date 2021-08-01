-
Today on Current State: Michigan eliminates some administrative rules; a Port Lansing update; Impossible2Possible; the MSU Opera Theatre presentation of…
-
Michigan’s catalog of administrative rules, thousands of which help regulate safety and professional standards in industries across the state, has gotten…
-
This week, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation authorized a $3-million loan to Lansing-based Niowave, Incorporated. The particle acceleration…
-
One sophomore at Michigan State University spent the last two weeks in Peru on an expedition through rainforests and mountains, with the organization…
-
The Michigan State University Opera Theatre is presenting Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” starting Friday night in the newly renovated Fairchild Theatre.The…
-
Fifty years ago today, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. If you were alive on November 22, 1963, you remember where you were…
-
On this weekend before Thanksgiving, Lansing is again preparing to host its largest public outdoor event of the year. This is the 29th year for “Silver…