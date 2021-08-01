-
Today on Current State: campaign finance and education reforms in Michigan; country music in Detroit; remembering the tragic Italian Hall fire; Chinese…
With just a few days left in the 2013 legislative session, the Michigan House is working its way through a cluster of controversial proposals. One package…
In the middle of the 20th century, Detroit was home to a thriving country music scene. This little known music history of the Motor City is chronicled in…
Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula is known for its rugged beauty, freezing weather, and copper. Copper mining is a way of life in the UP whose tradition…
Imagine you were an 18-year-old American student, and you went off to study at a university in China that taught economics, biology and all the other…
Pasadena hasn't been on the MSU football itinerary since 1988. In 23 days, that will change with a Spartan Rose Bowl date with Stanford.Current Sports…