Today on Current State: the Red Cedar Renaissance development; the economic impact of universities; outgoing Lansing city councilman Brian Jeffries; and…
After months of silence, one of the Lansing area’s biggest development projects is back in the news. Officials say they are hoping for groundbreaking by…
Since 2008, the state legislature has cut funding for its 15 public universities by a whopping 32%, the 13th highest in the nation according to a report…
The Lansing city council begins its 2014 term in three weeks, and for the first time in more than a decade, it will not include at large councilman Brian…
The Puerto Rican crested toad is endangered. At Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo, officials are involved in a project to help save the toad from extinction. The…