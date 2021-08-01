-
Today on Current State: Gov. Snyder's energy future plan; losing unemployment benefits; "Fried Walleye and Cherry Pie"; the Festival of Trees; a review of…
-
Governor Rick Snyder wants a “no regrets energy future" for Michigan by 2025. That was how he summarized his administration’s long-awaited energy…
-
The holidays can be a stressful time in and of themselves, but some Michigan residents are bracing for more difficulty. About 45,000 people in the state…
-
When we discuss food culture in the U.S. we typically think of the chic restaurants on the East or West coast. But a new book is trying to change the way…
-
For the second year, the Old Town Festival of Trees takes place at Lansing's historic Turner Dodge House. This year’s event runs through the 29th and…