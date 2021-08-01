-
Today on Current State: the independent review of the Lansing Board of Water and Light; Asian carp; a Lansing Symphony Orchestra preview; and music from…
-
A retired military officer and former homeland security official turned Cooley Law School law professor will oversee an independent review of the…
-
Earlier this week, the Army Corps of Engineers released the results of its 18 month study designed to deal with Asian carp in the Chicago waterways…
-
Today’s Michigan Jazz Trail featured players are all music professors at Central Michigan University: Bob Lindahl on trombone, John Nichol on tenor sax,…