Today on Current State: Sen. Gretchen Whitmer and Off The Record host Tim Skubick review the State of the State address; linking science education and hip…
Last night, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder gave his fourth State of the State address. He encouraged action on immigration and more support for state schools,…
How do you make science fun and approachable for youth? One theory is to use hip hop. The project Science Genius BATTLES (Bring Attention to Transforming…
Dearborn's Jeff Karoub provided Current State's live music in Studio S today. He's a reporter for the AP in Detroit, and a singer-songwriter.Last fall,…