-
Today on Current State: Response to Lansing mayor's State of the City address; singer Ysaye Barnwell; the new Farm Bill; live music with Lansing musician…
-
In his ninth annual State of the City address last night, Lansing Mayor VirgBernero said the capital city is unquestionably moving forward, but that the…
-
Friday is the first night of the The Ten Pound Fiddle’s Mid-Winter Singing Festival. Dr. Ysaye Barnwell will lead the first “group sing” at the Hannah…
-
It was two years overdue but the 2013 Farm Bill is making a steady course toward President Obama’s desk. The House passed the bill on Wednesday. It now…
-
Drew Howard is a veteran fixture of Lansing's and Michigan's music scene, as both a studio musician and performer. He discusses his long musical career…