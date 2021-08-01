Curtis Hertel

-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she will seek funding for a variety of budget priorities from the Republican-led Legislature after she slashed nearly…
A state lawmaker wants to make sure consent is taught as part of sex education classes. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reports.At least four other…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal to significantly increase fuel taxes to fix the roads is paired with another politically difficult plan — overhauling how…
The Michigan Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make major changes to civil asset forfeiture. Civil asset forfeiture is when police are allowed to…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one approved Tuesday that would give…
A bill in the state Legislature would change how schools teach sex education. The new curriculum would focus on “changing the culture” around sexual…