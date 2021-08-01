-
Students are more disciplined in their food intake to support athletic performance or lifestyle choices.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Kurt Kwiatkowski, Michigan…
-
Auston Robertson; Football and Sexual Misconduct; Violence in Football; NBA Postseason; MSU Baseball; David Greenberg.On today's " Current Sports with Al…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball; MSU Baseball Preview; Matt Holsworth; Princess Lacey's Legacy Foundation; John Sloan III.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
In a battle for top-dog in the CAAC Blue, the East Lansing boy's basketball team defeated Holt, 70-66, at home on Friday night. East Lansing star forward…
-
Jerry VanHavel; Bo Jackson; Concussions; Detroit Pistons; NFL Playoff Predictions.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's down, set, hike! A…
-
Cy Young Winners, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Tweet, College Football Rankings, MSU Women's Basketball, MSU Men's Soccer, NFL Power Rankings and…
-
Chicago Cubs, The World Series, MSU Men's Basketball Opener, Todd Duckett, Rivalry Week and Dan Gilbert Donation.The World Series is in full force…
-
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Terry Hessbrook, MHSAA Playoffs and World Series Preview.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Homecoming Parade, Midnight Madness, MSU Football Preview, Northwestern Football, MLB Playoffs and Reflection Friday.There's a fully booked night for…