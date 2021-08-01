deadly crash

-
A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.Two…
-
Authorities say a 70-year-old motorcyclist has died after he collided with a turkey that was trying to cross a road in suburban Detroit.The crash happened…
-
A former Michigan State University basketball strength coach has been sentenced to 86 months to 15 years for a crash that killed two people last year.The…
-
Our media partner WLNS TV reports that the male driver of a car died after colliding with a school bus in Jackson. The crash happened around noon at the…