Michigan Lawmakers Celebrate Legislation Regulating PFAS Moving Forward

A number of United States representatives from Michigan are applauding legislation that would regulate toxic chemicals in drinking water supplies.

The United States House passed the PFAS Action Act of 2021 on Wednesday with a number of Michigan Republican representatives crossing party lines in support.

The bill would designate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as hazardous substances, which would then force federal cleanup standards.

Leading the effort in securing bipartisan support of the bill are Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell and Republican Fred Upton.

Dingell praised lawmakers Thursday for coming together for the greater good.

“We are working as a delegation to address this issue,” she said. “The fact is that PFAS is a public health crisis.”

Called forever chemicals because of the compound’s inability to break down over time, PFAS is used primarily in firefighting foam and in the waterproofing agent ScotchGard—however, the chemical has made into private wells and drinking water supplies across the state and country.

If enough is consumed over time, the chemical can lead to a laundry list of health concerns including cancer.