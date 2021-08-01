-
The second Democratic presidential debates will be held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.The Democratic National Committee announced the location Tuesday. It…
Democratic presidential contender Kirsten Gillibrand will campaign in Michigan next week.The U.S. senator from New York will join Democratic Gov. Gretchen…
No state has squeezed school spending more in recent decades than Michigan, education researchers said Wednesday in a study that attributes the tightening…
A former legislative leader with the establishment's backing is hoping to fend off two political newcomers who have staked out positions to her left in…
Emails produced in a lawsuit over Michigan's legislative and congressional maps show Republicans eager to pack Democratic voters in certain districts…
Michigan's three Democratic candidates for governor will meet for two televised debates.The state Democratic Party on Wednesday announced debates…
The pressure is building on Congressman John Conyers as Michigan Democrats call for a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual…