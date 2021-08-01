-
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies delivered his fourth State of the City address in an online presentation this week.In remarks recorded in his office on the…
-
Jackson mayor Derek Dobies talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick for the April 29, 2019 edition of "Monday with the Mayor." Mayor Dobies talked about his…
-
The city council in Jackson has begun reviewing a plan to allow programs to give substance abusers clean needles in exchange for used ones.Jackson mayor…
-
Mayor Derek Dobies said new jobs, small businesses and affordable housing in many neighborhoods will uplift the entire city of Jackson out of poverty in…
-
For the March 26, 2018 edition of Mondays with the Mayor, Jackson mayor Derek Dobies talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick. Mayor Dobies did not hold back…
-
Officials in Jackson County are asking Gov. Rick Snyder to remove their sheriff from office over insulting remarks about women and minorities.A letter was…
-
We look ahead to what the Michigan legislature will tackle in 2018; the remarkable singing career of Anita Baker as she prepares for a farewell tour;…
-
New Jackson mayor Derek Dobies joined WKAR's Reginald Hardwick for the January 1, 2018 "Mondays with the Mayor" segment on "Morning Edition."
-
On the November 11-12 edition of "Current State": you'll hear from Lansing mayor elect Andy Schor and Jackson mayor elect Derek Dobies. Rick Pluta updates…